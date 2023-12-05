BRS, Cong district presidents lose polls

Khammam: In a surprising twist during the recent elections in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, the district presidents of both major parties found themselves on the losing side of the polls after challenging each other to send the other home.



District president of BRS Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Rega Kantha Rao, and Congress district president Podem Veeraiah engaged in a public challenge, vowing to send each other packing. However, the electorate had a different plan, sending both leaders home in an unexpected turn of events.

Rega Kantha Rao contested in the Pinpaka (ST) constituency, facing defeat against Congress candidate Payam Venkateswarlu, who secured 90,510 votes compared to Rega’s 56,004 votes. Payam won with a significant majority of 34,506 votes.

On the other hand, Podem Veeraiah, the Congress district president, faced defeat in the Bhadrachalam (ST) constituency against BRS candidate Dr Tellam Venkat Rao. Podem secured 47,533 votes while Tellam won with 53,252 votes, claiming a majority of 5,719 votes.

The election result marks the first time in the history of erstwhile Khammam district that both district party presidents were defeated in general elections.

It may be recalled that Rega Kantha Rao, who previously held the position of Chief Whip of the government and acted as the president of BRS, had joined the Congress party in 2018 and secured the Congress ticket. The rivalry between Rega and Podem escalated when the former switched to BRS. Thus, followed a plethora controversies, disruptive meetings, and clashes over party office buildings. The election outcome, where both leaders were sent home by the voters, has become a social media sensation with netizens sharing humorous comments on the unexpected twist in the political saga. The official meetings between the leaders had been disrupted, creating further chaos and involving the intervention of officers.

In the end, the challenge to send each other home concluded with both district presidents facing an early departure in the people’s verdict.