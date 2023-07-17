BRS failed to keep promises: Podem Veeraiah

Bhadrachalam: Exactly one year has passed since the Godavari flood reached a dangerous level in the Bhadrachalam agency. The agency people suffered greatly on account of the floods, which rose to 71.3 feet on June 16, 2022. It was the highest level in last 32 years.

The floodshad left around 100 communities in distress, and caused huge losses. Around 10,830 acres of crops belonging to 5,047 farmers were inundated in the mandals of Bhadrachalam, Cherla, Dummagudem, Burgumphad, Aswapuram, and Pinpaka.

The government set up 77 rehabilitation facilities. On July 17, 2022, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid a visit to the area and conducted an arialsurvey of the flood-affected areas. He announced the creation of a Rs 1000 crore flood relief fund in order to fortify Karakatta(river bank) and build permanent shelters for flood victims.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah rued that the CM’s promises were yet to materialize even after a year. He flayed the CM’s indifference to the flood-prone region. He recalled that earlier the CM had announced Rs 100 crore grant for the Lord Rama temple in 2015, but not a single rupee had been released. It showed how much KCR cares for the region, he flayed.