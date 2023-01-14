BRS meet will impact national politics, says Harish

Khammam: State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday informed there will be a big festival on January 18 in Khammam town. The comments made by the Finance Minister has become a hot topic in the district. He said the upcoming BRS public meeting at Khammam, in which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address the public for the first time since the rechristening of the party, will impact the national politics.

He also took part in the preparation meeting with several party leaders and workers in mandal headquarters of Kusumanchi and Sathupalli. The Minister along with MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Partha Saradhi Reddy and MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Kandala Upender Reddy attended the meeting.

During the meetings, Harish said the people across the country wants Telangana schemes. He added that people in the country wants dynamic leader KCR for development of the nation in all the aspects. He informed that BRS government has implemented several schemes like no other governments.

He recalled the NDA government-led by the BJP had copied the scheme of Rythu Bandhu and implementing the scheme distributing Rs 2000/- to each farmer.

He said that the people should think and extend support to BRS in the country. He appealed the party leaders and workers make to grand success on massive public meeting of BRS which would be held on January 18 at Khammam. Harish said Chief Ministers of Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and former CMs of national party leaders and left parties' leaders will participate in the meeting.

Massive arrangements in place for the programme and BRS party planning to arrange five lakhs people in the meeting.

MPs and MLAs addressing the gathering in the programme.