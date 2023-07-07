Buddhavanam enchants TSIIC top officials

Nagarjunasagar: Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) managing director E Narsimha Reddy has observed that Buddhavanam, a ‘Buddhist Heritage Theme Park’ at Nagarjunasagar in the district, is a world-class Buddhist theme park with unique attractions. The Special officer, Buddhavanam Project, Mallepalli Lakshmaiah, explained the salient features of the project such as entrance plaza, Buddhacharitha Vanam, Jataka Vanam, Dhyanavanam, Stupa Vanam, Mahastupa and Sri Lanka Buddha Statue and the various facilities created to promote tourism.

Details on the Buddhist narratives carved on the 1,240 limestone panels that depict the life of Buddha, Jataka Tales, Patrons of Buddhism and contemporary lifestyle of the Buddha’s period were narrated by Buddhist expert consultant, Buddhavanam Project, Dr EShiva Nagi Reddy.

More than 60 officials of TSIIC led by V Madhusudhan, CEO, TSIIC, visited the Buddhavanam. K Sudhan Reddy, OSD, Buddhavanam Project, and Dr Shyam Sundar Rao, Design In-charge, Buddhavanam Project,accompanied the dignitaries.