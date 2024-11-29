Call to make public meeting a success

Khammam: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvvala Durga Prasad on Thursday called for a grand public meeting to be held in Mahabubnagar on the 30th of this month as part of the victory celebrations of public administration. He asked the Kisan Congress ranks, farmers, and Congress party workers and leaders to make the public meeting in Mahabubnagar a great success. Speaking at a press conference, he urged farmers from Khammam district to participate in large numbers in the public meeting to be held in Mahabubnagar. He said that since the Congress party came to power, public welfare activities were given prominence. The government was working to provide all the necessary infrastructure facilities to the farmers, he said.

The Congress leader assured that all farmer loans would be waived. For the mechanization of agriculture and the development of farmer’s agricultural welfare, Farmers Agricultural Welfare Commission was set up, which is the first of its kind in the country.

A bonus of Rs. 500 per quintal is being given to small varieties of paddy. At this rate, the farmer will get up to about Rs 11,000 per acre. He said the government was also providing subsidies for agricultural implements. He flayed that in the last 10 years, the BRS government cheated the farmers by grabbing their lands with false assurances.