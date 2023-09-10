Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Chandrababu’s arrest deplorable: Tummala
Khammam: Former Minister and BRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday reacted on the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, describing it as undemocratic.
The manner in which Chandrababu was treated by the AP government by denying him constitutional rights was condemnable, he flayed. Chandrababu served as Chief Minister for 14 years, and the AP government conspired to damage his image with lies and fabrications, he alleged. He rued that the former CM was ill-treated, without following principles of justice.
