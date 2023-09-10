  • Menu
Chandrababu’s arrest deplorable: Tummala

Chandrababu’s arrest deplorable: Tummala
Khammam: Former Minister and BRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday reacted on the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, describing it as undemocratic.

The manner in which Chandrababu was treated by the AP government by denying him constitutional rights was condemnable, he flayed. Chandrababu served as Chief Minister for 14 years, and the AP government conspired to damage his image with lies and fabrications, he alleged. He rued that the former CM was ill-treated, without following principles of justice.

