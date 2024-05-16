MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th May 2024

Modi govt plunging India in debts

K Laxman of BJP expressed worry over the debts being made by TS government to fulfill the 6 guarantees. He says the State will not be in a situation to pay interests. True, but the situation is not as bad comparable to the external debt burden created by the Centre. The debt until 2014 was US$450 billion which by 2024 rose to US$650 billion. The famed extension of national highways together with 16 lakh crore write-off of BJP’s favorite capitalists’ loans was the cause of huge debts. What impropriety is it to waive off poor farmers’ loans, when the Centre can favour the world’s richest businessmen?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Unfair charge against Madhavilata

It is unfortunate that unnecessary comments and abusations are being levelled against Madhavilata, the Hyderabad BJP party contestant, on the ground that she has asked some pardha-clad Muslim women to take out their masks and cross-checked with their Aadhaar cards. This is just most unfair that the polling officials do not venture into such verifications in respect of Muslim women; such attitude is very partial. I don’t understand why it is called shameless even by some educated people when Madhavilata checked some cases randomly by asking some women to take out their masks as she is also a contestant, after all.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

EC not good at curbing poll violence

It is unfortunate that unprecedented violence took place on poll day and it continued a day after polls in hyper-sensitive Palnadu and Rayalaseema regions of AP (AP burns, the day after polls, 15 May). The ECI evidently has not done home work on prevention of election violence. Glaringly, the weak enforcement of law and inept policing in sensitive areas has allowed political parties to resort to violence with impunity in AP. Secondly, violence is resorted to by political parties to intimidate “weaker section voters who turned out in large numbers for the first time in recent times. Strong and unbiased enforcement of law and voter education alone can mitigate the evil of violence during or after polls.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

***

This has reference to the article on ‘Parties indulge in violence...’ All political parties’ leaders become active in the elections across the country. Each of them delivers impressive and affectionate speeches. For all the meetings almost the same number of people from that locality attend, whose number can not be counted. The leaders divide their speeches into 2 parts. One is exclusively to promise their guarantees to the people. The second is to blame with harsh words the other party leaders, in front of the same gathering. The people are keen on only the promises they make. Unfortunately, the blaming part of the speeches triggers vengeance among party workers. That is how the clashes in AP and other parts of the country are highlighted continuously. Finally, it is the political leaders who have to decide peacefully to solve the issues peacefully .

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

US must view India’s Iran deal fairly

That India is reviving the deal with Iran related to the development and maintenance of Chabahar port has annoyed USA. The 21-year-old deal of financing and taking charge of that important port had slowed down due to various geopolitical developments. The change of guard in Afghanistan is one of main factors. The Trump adminstration was soft on that only due to India’s key role in Afghanistan affairs. Now USA is not in a mood to take Iran softly due to latter’s support to Hamas, which is against its ally Israel. That’s why USA talked hard against India hinting possible sanctions for taking part in Chabahar port. India has rightly expressed its optimism to convince US on the importance of revival of good old deal with Iran. Without compromising on self interests, India is moving forward assertively in a balanced manner amid the conflicting world.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram