We will reclaim PoK: Shah

Serampore (WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said "PoK is part of India and we will take it". Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "now echoes with slogans of Azadi and protests”.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK.

Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK,” he said.



Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, “Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it.”

Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about “choosing between corrupt leaders of INDI alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had an allegation of single paisa against him.” “It’s a fight between the ‘Chinese guarantee’ of the INDI Alliance and the concrete promises of Modi Ji. It’s a fight between infiltration and the guarantee of citizenship under the CAA. It’s a fight between ‘Vote for Vikas’ and ‘Vote for Jihad’! The choice is yours,” he said.

Dubbing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “Hirak Rani” in an apparent reference to the film “Hirak Rajar Deshe” by Oscar-awarded filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Shah said, “Satyajit Ray was a great artist and filmmaker. He made a movie - Hirak Rajar Deshe. It was quite a famous movie.” “But when Mamata ji came to power, Satyajit Ray was not there, otherwise, he would have made a movie named ‘Hirak Rani’, instead of ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’. Mamata Banerjee is the Hirak Rani,” he said.