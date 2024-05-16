Oz doc beats brain cancer with self-invented treatment

Sydney: Professor Richard Scolyer, a leading Australian doctor, is marking a year of being “cancer-free” after a groundbreaking, self-administered treatment. Diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) last year while in Poland, Professor Scolyer, then 57, defied the odds.

This type of cancer typically has a survival rate of just 12 months. Drawing on his expertise in melanoma research, Professor Scolyer opted for an experimental treatment he’d developed.

Remarkably, a recent MRI scan revealed no sign of the tumour. Professor Scolyer collaborated with his friend and colleague, Professor Georgina Long, both co-directors of the Melanoma Institute Australia.

Their achievements were recognized with the prestigious Australian of the Year award.

BBC reports indicate this approach enhances the effectiveness of immunotherapy. Professor Scolyer became the first brain cancer patient to receive this pre-surgical treatment regimen last year. While he endured a difficult post-treatment period with seizures, liver issues, and pneumonia, he’s now experiencing improved health and is “cancer-free” a year later.

“To be honest, I was more nervous than I have been for any previous scan. I’m just thrilled and delighted, couldn’t be happier. I’m the best I have felt for yonks. It certainly doesn’t mean that my brain cancer is cured, but it’s just nice to know that it hasn’t come back yet, so I’ve still got some more time to enjoy my life with my wife Katie and my three wonderful kids,” Professor Richard Scolyer told the portal.