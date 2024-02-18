Cheruvugattu: ‘Historical Cheruvugattu will be developed in all aspects’

Cheruvugattu (Nalgonda) : The ‘Celestial Wedding’ of Lord Shiva with his Consort Goddess Parvathi was conducted with spiritual grandeur in Cheruvugattu temple, as a part of the annual Brahmostvam, during the wee hours of Saturday in which R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy participated.

Devotees immersed in spirituality participated in the ceremony on the holy day Radha Sapthami. On behalf of the government, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham couple presented Mutyala Talambralu and silk clothes to Amma and Swamy.

Minister Komatireddy participated in the Kalyana Puja and performed special poojas in the main temple of Swami. Later, he addressed the media and assured that he would bring CM Revanth Reddy to Cheruvu Gattu very soon to carry out several development programmes including the second Ghat road to Cheruvugattu.

Komatireddy also stated that the CM will release water from the Udaya Samudra Project in the next three months and irrigation water will be provided to 60 acres in the First phase.

“So also, a review will be conducted by the CM at Mahatma Gandhi University and Chervugattu on the same day,” he added. As part of the joyous occasion, the Minister shared that he prayed to Lord Shiva to keep farmers happy with good harvest and dairy. He added that people should focus on their health so that epidemics like Corona never come again.

Commenting on the farmers’ plight, he acknowledged how they were presently facing problems due to lack of water in the district. The Minister informed that the SLBC and Dindi projects will be completed in the near future, which would provide respite to them.