CM KCR strives to develop Dalits, farmers: Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing historical schemes in the State, stated TRS Lok Sabha floor leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

In a statement released here on Monday, he hailed the CM's decision of waiving off crop loan up to Rs 50,000, which will benefit about six lakh farmers.

The State is moving forward to fulfil all the aspirations of all sections of society, he added.

Fulfilling the dreams of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Chief Minister KCR is launching Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16, who always thinks about the welfare of Dalits and farmers.

Nama condemned the Opposition parties' allegations on the schemes and criticised that they were trying to stop the State from developing.