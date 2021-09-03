CM playing politics over Krishna: BJP

Khammam: BJP core committee member and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday trained his guns at the TRS government over Krishna water dispute. He slammed the government, saying it was not worried about the Krishna water issue which had become critical for irrigation in the State. Alleging an arrogant attitude by TRS government, the BJP leader said the Krishna water issue was turning in favour of Andhra Pradesh. The CM was ignoring the views of oppositions over the issue and behaving like a dictator. It was not paying heed to the calls from the opposition to convene an all-party meeting on the water issue and invite experts to it.

Sudhakar Reddy criticised that the government failed to protect the state interests at Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting. KCR was merely playing politics and doing vote-bank politics by implementing personal agenda in the state. He had no interest in developing the State.

Reddy cautioned that if the government did not stop illegal project constructions by Andhra Pradesh near Krishna water then the temple town of Bhadrachalam and a few other mandals would turn into deserts. Referring to both CMs of Telugu speaking States, he said both the TRS and YSRCP governments were neglecting issues of Polavaram backwater. He said due to Polavaram back water, Bhadrachalam and other nearby mandals would be submerged and questioned why the CMs were silent on the issue. He faulted the AP CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for not releasing the rehabilitation & resettlement (RR) package to the project oustees.