Cong, BRS betrayed teachers: Eatala

Khammam: BJP MP Eatala Rajenderurged teachers to support the party’s Teachers’ MLC candidate for Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal, Puli Sarottam Reddy, during his campaign in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he criticised former CM KChandrashekar Rao (KCR) for implementing GO 317, which he claimed had severely affected teachers’ lives.

He also accused CM ARevanth Reddyof failing to fulfil his promise of scrapping the GO, adding that teachers feel betrayed by both BRS and Congress. He alleged that the state government had neglected teachers by failing to clear five pending Dasand not implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC). He pointed out that, despite the Centre allowing states to abolish the CPS pension scheme, the KCR government had not taken any steps, and Revanth Reddy had yet to announce any policy regarding it. He also criticized the delay in releasing retirement benefits, stating that many retired employees had been waiting for over 15 months.

Eatala claimed that BJP was the only party that had stood by teachers, emphasizing that Sarottam Reddy’s experiencemade him the best choice for the MLC seat. He also highlighted the Modi government’s tax concessionsof up to Rs 12.75 lakhas support for the middle class. Former MP Sitaram Naik, former MLAs Saidi Reddy, Subhash Reddy, Khammam District President Galla Satyanarayana, Chada Srinivas, Allika Anjaiah, Corporator Dongala Satyanarayana, Shyam Rathod, PRTU leader Chennakesava Reddy, Dr. Papa Rao and others were present.