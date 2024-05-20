Congress hopes ride high on 2 LS seats in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Expectations are high that the Congress party may win both the Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar Parliament seats in the Palamuru region.

According to Ramesh Reddy, who has been appointed by the AICC as an observer to help coordinate with local leaders to overcome the political challenges faced by the party during the election campaign period, the efforts of the party yielded fruits as cadres and leaders overcame initial hiccups and shed their differences during the Assembly elections and got united to defeat the communal forces and the BJP. “The BJP agenda is to create rifts in society by raking up religious and caste sentiments and polarising the voters.

However, the voters saw through its divisive political strategy and voted for those who advocated secularism and pluralism in the democratic society. I am hundred per cent sure that the Congress will definitely come out victorious on June 4,” said a beaming Ramesh Reddy.

Asked how he looked at BRS party fielding R S Praveen Kumar’s candidature against Dr Mallu Ravi, Ramesh Reddy said the BRS party was a hopeless case and the people no longer believe its words. In fact, the BRS voters have shifted to Congress party. They are wise enough to realise the secret pact between the BJP and the BRS, he observed.

Not just the AICC observer, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Jadcherla MLA Janam Pally Anirudh Reddy and Devarkadra MLA and DCC president of Mahabubnagar district also expressed confidence that nowhere during the polling they witnessed any kind of opposition or aloofness among the public towards the Congress party. Save for a few pockets, both the opposition parties have no major vote share in almost all the 7 assembly segments in Mahabubnagar parliament constituency.

Vamshi Chand Reddy will come out victorious in the Parliament elections. “We thank all the Congress party workers and activists for putting in their intense hard work during the past one month. I am sure Congress will win both the Parliament seats in the Palamuru region,” said MLA Anirudh Reddy.