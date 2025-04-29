Consecration of Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi idol

Wanaparthy: Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi’s idol is being consecrated at the Sri Dharma Shastra Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pebbair municipal centre. Special worship ceremonies are being held at the temple for three days as part of the event.

On the first day, Monday, starting at 8 am the following rituals were performed: Ganapati puja, Punyahavachanam, Ritvigvaranam, Dwajarohanam, entry into yagashala, installation of Navagraha, Sri Chakra, Sarvatobhadra Mandala, Yogini Mandala, Vastu Mandala and Kalasha Sthapana. In the evening, the rituals continued with: collection of sacred soil. sprouting ceremony, establishment of the sacred fire, water immersion ceremony, mahanirajanam, offerings of mantra-pushpam. The first day’s ceremonies concluded with Vedic chants conducted by Madanapuram Gopalakrishna Guruswamy and his team.

Temple’s honorary president Veerachari, president D. Srinivasulu, general secretary Vadde Eshwar, Punna Srinivasulu, Satyananda Reddy, Ramesh Goud, Narayana, Dayanand attended.