Covid shadow on Mukkoti festivities at Bhadradri 

Khammam: A new variant of Covid Omicron BF.7 has cast its shadow on the Mukkoti celebrations at Lord Rama temple Bhadrachalam. The Government of India has cautioned States of this variant and issued new guidelines for crowd management. Amidst fears of Covid resurgence, devotees planning to visit Lord Rama temple at Bhadradri are apprehensive of taking part in the annual traditional events at the famed temple.



The Mukkoti festival is conducted every year in a grand manner at the temple. It is the second major event conducting in the temple after the Sri Rama Navami when the celestial wedding of Lord Rama is performed.

The last two years saw no participation of devotees due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This time the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival that commences on December 23. During the festival the Lord Rama will appear in different avatars for nine days. The event of float festival (Teppothsavam) on will be held on January 1 and Uttradwaradarshanam on the following day.

Now, the temple authorities are in a bind how to go about the festival arrangements with public participation. The Government of India is taking the Omicron threat seriously and made it clear that its directions must be followed in toto to avoid large crowds.

The State government is yet to issue any advisory to the devotees to keep off the festivities. Meanwhile, all arrangements for the grand conduct of the festival have been complete and the temple management is in a fix whether to put a bar on large large convergence of devotees.