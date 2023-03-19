CP all praise for Bharosa Centre

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier congratulated Khammam Bharosa Centre coordinator Gunda Raja Kumari who bagged the Achiever Award 2023 on account of International Women's Day. She received the award from the Chile Welfare Minister SatyavathiRathode at Hanmkonda. She successfully handled 84 cases by providing support services to women in coordination with line departments. CP Warrierfelicitated her for her services on Saturday. The CP also participated in the firstanniversary celebrations of BhrosaCentre and praised the services. Additional DCP (L&O) Subash Chandra Bose, Town ACP Ganesh, Traffic ACP Ramoji Ramesh, CI Anjali and staff participated in the programme.



