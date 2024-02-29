CPI lays its eyes on Khammam MP seat

Khammam : Khammam parliament seat is a very general seat for all the parties. Each wants to test its fortunes and seize it. The LS constituency seat comprises seven Assembly constituencies of Khammam, Palair, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Aswaraopet. In the last assembly elections, Congress won six out of seven and its ally CPI won in one constituency i.e., Kothagudem with the support of Congress.

However, senior Congress leaders have joined the race for the LS ticket. After the Congress provided Rajya Sabha membership to former Khammam MP Renuka Chowdhury, family members of three key leaders are said to be in the fray: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Pongluelti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao.

At the same time, noted businessman and VVC Group chairman Vankayalapati Rajendra Prasad, senior party leader Jetti Kusuma Kumar are also seeking Congress ticket from Khammam. Recently, former MP and BC leader V Hanumantha Rao openly asked for the Khammam MP seat. In a statement, he asked the Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy to support his candidature.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the recent political developments, CPI leaders are also holding confabulations with the Congress party to allocate Khammam MP seat to them. As it is a constituent of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, it hopes the Congress high command would accede to its request.

The party also seeks five MP seats in the state: Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri and Peddapalli. However, it is very keen on Khammam seat. The CPI had contested in 2014 LS elections in alliance with the Congress party. Its senior leader K Narayana contested here and secured third position. In that election, the CPM supported the YSRCP candidate of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who won the election.