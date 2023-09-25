CPM leader raises voice for journalists free housing scheme

Khammam: In yet another attempt, CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao demanded the government to provide free housing to all journalists as per the announcement made by Chief Minister KCR. Nunna alleged that the government is delaying it on purpose.

Addressing a press conference at Sundarayya Building here on Sunday,Nunna said that the journalists were given assurances about house plots before the formation of Telangana. However, after bifurcation they have received only assurances for the last ten years and the problem is not resolved.

He said that the journalist unions have been organising agitation programmes for a long time.“Similarly, the CPM party has also mentioned this issue on many occasions.A district-wide dharna program was organised for the problems of journalists in which many unions expressed their solidarity,” he said.

The participating MLAs of the ruling party said that the district minister had assured them that the problem would be resolved in three months. He said that BRS establishment meeting was held in Khammam in which a petition was given to the CM to provide housing to journalists under the leadership of the CPM party.

“In that meeting, the CM assured that the obstacles in court were removed and that ministers Harish Rao and Ajay were given orders to provide housing to journalists in the district centre as well as in the district,” he said.