Dalit organisations conduct Dapppula Daruvu in Khammam

Khammam: District Dalit organisations thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing 'CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme' and organised 'Dappula Daruvu and Manava Haram' held at Ambedkar Centre on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, and MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah and L Ramulu Naik participated in the programme. Members of Dalit organisations like MRPS, Mala Mahanadu and others beat drums and formed a human chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay said Chief Minister KCR was committed for the welfare of Dalits. CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme, announced by the Chief Minister, was meant to develop poor Dalit families.

The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the eligible Dalit beneficiaries under the CM Dalit Empowerment scheme, to make them financially self-sufficient and enable independent decision making. The State government has planned to spend Rs 1,200 crore on the scheme, Ajay Kumar said while thanking the Chief Minister for his initiative towards the upliftment of Dalit community.

ZP Chairman Kamalraj and MLA Venkata Veeraiah stated that the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme would help the poorer sections in the community to achieve financial freedom and live with self-respect. Several governments in the past came up with several schemes for Dalits' welfare, but of no use.

'CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme' was going to fulfill its objectives and would become a model scheme in the country, Veeraiah stated.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushaiah and others were present on the occasion. The leaders also performed milk bath to CM KCR's portrait.