DC Adarsh Surabhi inspects land re-survey work

Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi, accompanied by additional collector (revenue) Vinod Kumar, on Friday inspected the ongoing land re-survey operations in the revenue outskirts of Jakkampalli, Wanaparthymandal.

The collector directed the staff to ensure that the re-survey process is conducted thoroughly and completed within the prescribed timeframe, leaving no room for errors. Farmers must be informed in advance before the survey of their ‘patta’ (titled) land begins. Land boundaries must be identified accurately to prevent any potential disputes.

Surabhi mandated that once the survey of a farmer’s land is completed, details must be clearly communicated to farmers and their signatures must be obtained to confirm the completion of the process. He stressed the need to ensure complete clarity regarding the extent of the land and its boundaries.

The collector directed officials to identify government lands in private possession and to take them back; to ensure transparency throughout the re-survey. He instructed them to work responsibly, ensuring that farmers do not face any difficulties.