Drinking water project gets Rs 200 cr boost from govt

Khammam: The efforts of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao have finally yielded results. Determined to find a permanent solution to Khammam city’s long-standing drinking water problem, the Minister’s initiative has led the State Government to sanction Rs 200 crore for a comprehensive and sustainable water supply project.

The Municipal Administration Department has issued official orders through GO No 747 a few days ago, approving the release of funds for the project. With this, Tummala’s vision of providing safe and uninterrupted drinking water to every household in Khammam city is set to become a reality.

To ensure a year-round supply of safe drinking water, a dual-source plan has been developed. Water will be drawn from the Munneru River for eight months of the year, while during the summer season, the Paleru Reservoir will serve as the backup source. This planning ensures a continuous and reliable water supply to the residents of Khammam, regardless of seasonal variations.

In the past, the Three Town area of Khammam received water through the Danavaigudem Filter Bed system. The new project envisions modernizing and expanding this existing setup with advanced infrastructure and upgraded facilities to meet present and future demands.

Until now, Lakkaram Tank has been the primary water source for Khammam city. However, with rapid urban expansion and population growth, the existing infrastructure has become insufficient. The new initiative includes the construction of additional pipelines, filter beds, and pumping stations, creating a robust and efficient water distribution network for the entire city.

Beyond solving the city’s immediate drinking water problem, this project will lay a strong foundation for Khammam’s long-term development. It will play a vital role in improving public health, sanitation, and overall urban infrastructure—ushering in a new phase of growth and modernization for the city.

Citizens have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao for this vital project, recognising it as a significant milestone in Khammam’s journey toward sustainable urban

development.