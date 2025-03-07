Live
- Irregularities in MGNREGA Funds Spark Legal Concerns in Aiza Block
- Govt extends $10-bn incentives for semicon ecosystem
- Gadwal Remembers Labor Leader Balgopal Reddy on His Second Death Anniversary
- International Women’s Day 2025: Why is it Celebrated on March 8?
- Gadwal District Gears Up for NEET UG - 2025: Collector Ensures Top-Quality Exam Arrangements
- Naxalism has now given way to urban Naxalism in India: PM
- BJP ranks erupt in celebrations over MLC victory
- Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bahadurpura
- Homestay facilities in tribal areas to boost tourism
- Cabinet green signals SC sub-categorisation
Just In
Dy CM Bhatti lays foundation stone for road expansion
Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with District Collector Muzammil Khan and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, laid the foundation stone for the development of a four-lane road from Mudigonda to Vallabhi on Thursday.
Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with District Collector Muzammil Khan and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, laid the foundation stone for the development of a four-lane road from Mudigonda to Vallabhi on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti informed that the government has decided to expand the existing two-lane road from Mudigonda to Vallabhi by 5 km into a four-lane road at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore from plan funds. “With these funds, drainage and footpath construction works will be undertaken along with road expansion,” he said.
State Ware Housing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Roads and Buildings Department SE Hemalatha, EE Yugandhar Rao, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, officials, and others participated in this programme.