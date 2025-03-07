Dy CM Bhatti lays foundation stone for road expansion

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with District Collector Muzammil Khan and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, laid the foundation stone for the development of a four-lane road from Mudigonda to Vallabhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti informed that the government has decided to expand the existing two-lane road from Mudigonda to Vallabhi by 5 km into a four-lane road at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore from plan funds. “With these funds, drainage and footpath construction works will be undertaken along with road expansion,” he said.

State Ware Housing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Roads and Buildings Department SE Hemalatha, EE Yugandhar Rao, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, officials, and others participated in this programme.