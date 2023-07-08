Ensure quality cotton seeds to growers: DC Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti on Friday asked the cotton seed companies to enter into agreements with the seed-producing farmers.

Addressing a joint meeting of the cotton seed-producing farmers, organisers and representatives of the seed companies, she advised that the organisers act as the intermediaries between the two. She asked agricultural officials to draft a plan to coordinate with the seed companies and the organisers to ensure that farmers get quality seeds in time.

She called for a seed production plan, detailing the extent to which the farmers have planted the seed procured from seed companies. She noted that farmers in the district were worried over the late sowing of cotton which should have been completed in March-Apil. The delay would also result in the crop getting infected with dry root rot virus and plants may fail to pollinate, impacting yields, she cautioned. She ordered the agricultural officials to blacklist companies failing to distribute quality seeds to the farmers. They should also collect details on the estimated crop damage incurred by the farmers in the district.

District Agriculture Officer Govind Nayak, seed-producing farmers and representatives of seed companies participated in the meeting.