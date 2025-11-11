Family overjoyed after Khammam youth wins Rs 240 cr in UAE lottery!

Khammam: The parents of a young IT professional from Khammam are over the moon after their son, Bolla Anil Kumar, won a staggering 100 million UAE Dirhams (approximately Rs 240 crore) in a lottery held on October 18 in the United Arab Emirates.

Anil Kumar, who hails from Bhimavaram village in Vemsoor mandal, moved to Abu Dhabi two years ago after securing a job there. Born into an ordinary family, he studied at the local government school in Bhimavaram, completed his polytechnic in Guntur, and earned a BTech degree in Hyderabad before relocating to the UAE.

The family said the win came as a blessing. “We are overjoyed and consider this God’s grace,” said Madhava Rao and Bhulakshmi, Anil Kumar’s parents. They admitted they are unsure of his plans with the prize money.

Anil Kumar reportedly bought the lottery ticket using his mother’s date of birth as the lucky number. Madhava Rao, a farmer, has two sons, Subramanyam and Anil Kumar. Relatives and villagers have been visiting and calling to congratulate the family.

Described by family members as hardworking and humble, Anil Kumar is known to help in the fields whenever he returns home on holidays.