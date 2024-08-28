Farmers stage massive protest over delay in loan waiver

Khammam: Telangana State Rythu Sangham and Communist Party of India (CPI) organised a massive demonstration on Tuesday demanding immediate waiver of loans up to 2 lakhs without any conditions. Hundreds of farmers gathered from Venkatayapalem to the new Collectorate and staged a demonstration.

Traffic came to a standstill on Wyra Khammam Road due to the demonstration. At the same time, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who reached there, addressed the farmers. Later, a dharna was held at the Collectorate for two hours.

Bagam Hemantha Rao, State president of Rythu Sangham while addressing the large number of farmers, said that the delay in the implementation of loan waiver has become a curse for farmers. Rao said that the reason for the agitation among the farmers over the implementation of loan waiver by raising various whips is that the Telangana State Farmers Union and CPI have called for agitation.

He said that only 50% loan waiver has been done in the State and 30% in Khammam district. “Rs 42 lakhs were supposed to be deposited in the accounts but it did not happen,” he said.

Rao demanded to waive off loans of less than 2 lakhs by August 30.He alleged that only Rs18 crores have been deposited out of Rs31,000 crores of debt.