Flood threat looms over Bhadrachalam again

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam reached 33 feet at 7 pm on Wednesday. It is expected to rise and touch 35 feet by midnight with steady inflows from the Kaleshwaram project, rivers Indrawati and Taliperu.The water flow reached 5.3 lakh cusecs at Peruru due to the release of 2.35 lakh cusecs of water from Kaleshwaram project and 2.15 lakh cusecs from Indrawati. 60,000 cusecs of excess water was released from the Taliperu project. People in the low-lying areas are asked to stay alert and officials are constantly reviewing the situation.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Aladirected officials to shift the people from flood-prone villages to relief centres. Village, mandal and district-level officials were asked to carry out rescue operations at the field level.Barricades should be erected to prevent the public from getting close to overflowing rivers, streams, and reservoirs. Transport services should be stopped in the areas where the water has started inundating roads, she cautioned. Electricity department was ordered to ensure uninterrupted supply. For emergency services, the public is urged to send a message or video to the WhatsApp number 9392919743 or call control room number 08744-241950 at the District Collector’s office. Round-the-clock control rooms were also set up at Kothagudem RDO office with phone number- 9392919750 and at Bhadrachalam RDO office with the phone number-08743-232444.

The Collector told the officials to keep boats, life jackets and lifebuoys ready in case of any eventuality. Earlier, she inspected low-lying areas and the flood situation at Taliperu project in Cherla mandal. She also inspected Nannapuneni Mohan School in Bhadrachalam town where a rehabilitation centre would be set up.