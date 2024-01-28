Gadwal: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha inspects hospital

Gadwal : In a significant development, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha undertook a comprehensive tour of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The minister began his visit by taking the darshan of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple in Alampur on Saturday. The minister’s visit was marked by the presence of key political figures, including MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy, MLA Vijayudu, and former MLAs Sampath Kumar, Abraham, and Chinna Reddy.

Following his spiritual visit, the Minister directed his attention to the healthcare infrastructure of the region. He meticulously inspected the 100-bed hospital situated at Alampur Chowrasta in Undavalli mandal. The minister’s itinerary includes participation in various developmental programmes, notably the inauguration of the Gram Panchayat building in Erravalli mandal. Additionally, Rajanarasimha was scheduled to engage in a crucial meeting addressing pertinent issues and development initiatives within the region.

In a bid to bolster healthcare services, Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha further inspected the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital in the district headquarters. A comprehensive review meeting with officials at the district collectorate was convened to ensure seamless coordination and progress in the construction efforts.