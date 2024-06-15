Govt giving priority to farmers’ issues: Agri Min

Khammam: Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperation, Marketing and Handlooms Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) general meeting held under the chairmanship of ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj here on Friday during which he assured the attendees that the government will stand by the farmers.

“Orders have been issued to provide Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers whose crops were damaged due to unprecedented rains. Farmers should cultivate according to nature and weather conditions,” said the Minister, on the occasion.

He said that all the assistance will be provided by the government. “Seed companies have been convened every month to provide the necessary seeds to the farmers in the State. Farmers should buy seeds only from authorised dealers,” he urged.

The Minister cautioned that fake seeds should not be bought by resorting to brokers. “Don’t be fooled by compromising on seeds,” he urged. With respect to the farmer assurance prgramme, Tummala said that due process will be formulated by discussing with the farmers’ associations and public representatives.

“Upto 7 thousand 5 hundred crores have been provided to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu,” said the Minister. Moreover, Tummala assured that beginning from this year, the tunnels at Julurupadu, Palair, and Yathalakunta will be completed at a specific time in the district to drain the Godavari water. In addition, the Nagarjuna Sagar project will be done to irrigate the Sathupalli area, Aswaraopeta, Dammapeta mandals, and the areas that do not need tunnels like Wyra and Lankasagar through the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

He said that since the academic year has begun, all basic facilities have been provided at government schools. The minister said that the state government is giving high priority to education, medicine and agriculture.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies B Satyaprasad, district officers along with ZPTCs, MPPs, public representatives, and others participated.