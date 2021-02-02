Greenfield Highway project will affect 2,000 farmers

Khammam: The Greenfield Highway project proposed in Khammam district would affect the livelihood of farmers and farm labourers, stated Greenfield Highway Affected Farmers JAC leaders.

The JAC leaders complained that the area being surveyed for the highway were highly fertile lands. Acquiring the lands would cause financial loss to the farmers and those dependent on the agriculture activity.

The farmers, led by the JAC leaders K Rajashekhar Reddy, K Venkateswar Rao, D Murali and others met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Monday seeking his intervention into the issue and to see that the alignment of the highway was changed. They explained that around 1,980 acres of land would be acquired in 32 villages in 10 mandals for the proposed Khammam-Devarapalli highway. The land acquisition would affect over 2,000 farmers and their families.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities instead of widening the existing Khammam-Devarapalli road have planned to lay a new road through the agriculture lands, Rajashekar Reddy said in an interaction with the press here on Monday.