  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Harish Rao to inaugurate cath lab at Khammam hospital today

Telangana health minister Harish Rao
x

Telangana health minister Harish Rao 

Highlights

All is set for the inauguration of an ultra modern cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) established at the Government District Hospital on Friday.

Khammam: All is set for the inauguration of an ultra modern cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) established at the Government District Hospital on Friday.

The cath lab was set up at a cost of Rs 20 crore in the emergency wing of the hospital. The cath lab, emergency care centre and trauma care centre are all integrated under one roof at the emergency wing of the hospital.

The new facility along with a women's milk bank would be inaugurated by Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday. It would be followed by a review meeting with health officials of Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

Harish Rao would inaugurate the Health sub-centre at Athkuru village in Madhira mandal. He would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital sanctioned for Madhira constituency near Madhira Government Degree College.

He would lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital sanctioned for Sathupalli Assembly constituency and for the construction work of Shirdi Sai Hospital at Narayanapuram village in Sathupalli mandal.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the 100-bedhospital for Madhira Assembly constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X