Harish Rao to inaugurate cath lab at Khammam hospital today

Khammam: All is set for the inauguration of an ultra modern cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) established at the Government District Hospital on Friday.



The cath lab was set up at a cost of Rs 20 crore in the emergency wing of the hospital. The cath lab, emergency care centre and trauma care centre are all integrated under one roof at the emergency wing of the hospital.

The new facility along with a women's milk bank would be inaugurated by Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday. It would be followed by a review meeting with health officials of Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

Harish Rao would inaugurate the Health sub-centre at Athkuru village in Madhira mandal. He would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital sanctioned for Madhira constituency near Madhira Government Degree College.

He would lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital sanctioned for Sathupalli Assembly constituency and for the construction work of Shirdi Sai Hospital at Narayanapuram village in Sathupalli mandal.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the 100-bedhospital for Madhira Assembly constituency.