Haritha Haaram world’s largest plantation drive says Bhootpur MPP Kadire Shekhar Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Bhootpur MPP, Kadire Shekhar Reddy said that the ‘Telanganaku Harithahaaram’ programme is world’s third largest human effort which is aimed at making the entire State of Telangana into a green belt in India.

Shekhar Reddy while taking part in the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation, planted saplings along with farmers of Maddigatla village on the premises of Maddigatla Cluster Rythu Vedica on Monday. Marking the occasion of ‘Telangana Haritha Dinostvam’ along with the villagers who gathered in large numbers took part in the mass plantation programme and planted saplings and hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his visionary efforts to make Telangana a clean and green State in India.

“Today, we are definitely observing the results of Telanganaku Harithahaaram programme launched by our Chief Minister 9 years ago. You go to any village in the State you will find plants, trees, nurseries and greenery everywhere along the roads. This development is definitely going to bring about a remarkable change in the climate and thanks to growing trees, during the past 9 years we have seen timely rains and not a single year has witnessed drought or lack of rains during the past 9 years of BRS party’s rule, “observed the MPP.

Sarpanch Priyanka, Village Party President Narasimha Reddy, Single Window Director Ram Reddy, Deputy Sarpanch Pittala Shekhar, MPDO Munni, APO Vimala, AEO Lakshmi, Panchayat Secretary Gopi, Village Leaders Siva, Venkataiah, Omkar Reddy, Venkataiah Goud, Masanna, Karre were present in this program. Krishnaiah, Anjaneyu Goud, electrician Srinivas, teachers, students and villagers participated in the programme.