Infra upgrade: BT Road to step-up rural connectivity in Edulapuram

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday visited the Edulapuram Municipality where he laid the foundation stone for a BT road project from Khammam-Kodad R&B road to the G+2 Colony in Chinna Venkatagiri area. Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the proposed BT road project would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore. He highlighted the development works have been initiated in Edulapuram Municipality. These include internal CC roads worth Rs 1.53 crore, construction of a mini-stadium at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore, and approximately Rs 10 lakh spent to improve drinking water supply.

The Minister announced several other sanctioned works including Rs 1.32 crore for the road from Venkatagiri R&B road to Khammam-Kodad R&B road via Jangala Colony; Rs 2.50 crore for road connectivity from Prakash Nagar Bridge to Khammam-Kodad R&B road via Kota Narayanapuram and Indiramma Colony; and Rs 2.04 crore for the road from Venkatagiri SC, BC Colony to Gudimalla.