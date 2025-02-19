Live
Just In
Instal solar fence for potentiating dragon fruit
District Collector Muzammil Khan visited Chimalapadu village, Singareni Mandal, on Tuesday and interacted with farmers about dragon fruit and oil palm cultivation, irrigation, and electricity issues.
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan visited Chimalapadu village, Singareni Mandal, on Tuesday and interacted with farmers about dragon fruit and oil palm cultivation, irrigation, and electricity issues. Inspecting the oil palm crop of farmer Venkateswarlu and the dragon fruit farm of Srinivasa Rao, he suggested installing solar fencing to tackle monkey menace and directed the Agriculture Officer to facilitate direct purchase of dragon fruit by engaging retailers like More and D-Mart.
Addressing the lack of electricity connections, the Collector assured that solar panels for motors would be provided under a subsidy scheme in phases. He also instructed officials to strengthen soil testing and ensure timely transformer repairs to prevent irrigation disruptions.
Farmers raised concerns about poor roads, and the Collector directed officials to take action under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, ensuring compliance with forest regulations.