Jagdish pays tributes to fallen heroes of Telangana

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy commemorated Martyrs’ sacrifice and highlighted Telangana’s progress.

During the solemn occasion of Martyrs’ Day, Jagadish Reddy expressed profound admiration for the indelible sacrifice made by martyrs in the pursuit of the state’s welfare. Recognising their everlasting role in the history of Telangana, Minister Reddy emphasised Chief Minister KCR’s intention to draw inspiration from their noble deeds, ensuring their legacy lives on. He further emphasised that Martyrs’ Day is celebrated annually as a tribute to these brave individuals. As part of decennial celebrations of State formation, a grand commemoration event was held in Suryapet , marking the culmination of the festivities. Minister Jagdish Reddy actively participated in the rally organised to honour the martyrs, he took part in the rally by driving a motorcycle.

The rally commenced from SV Engineering College and traversed significant landmarks including the Medical College, Colonel Santosh Babu Chowrastha, Pula Centre, Church Compound via PSR Centre, Khammam Road, Opposite Amma Gardens 100 Feet Road to Kudakuda Road, New Bus Stand, Telangana Talli Statue , and MG Road. The rally concluded at the Martyrs’ Pillar erected at Saddula Cheruvu (mini tank bund) through Shankar Vilas Center and Rythu Bazar.

Upon reaching the martyrs’ monument, Minister Jagadish Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes. A two-minute silence was observed, offering prayers for the peaceful repose of their souls.

In the closing ceremony of the decade celebrations, Minister Jagadish Reddy emphasised the sacrifices made by the martyrs, who bravely faced the challenges posed by the central government’s conspiracies and the divisive politics of the opposition during the statehood movement.