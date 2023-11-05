Karimnagar: BJP victory in Karimnagar certain says MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister KCR and MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of colluding to defeat BJP by contesting the election with mutual agreement as they could not directly confront the BJP.

Owaisi, who boasted that he would field MIM party candidates across Telangana to show his strength, ran away like a coward, took a U-turn and limited to 9 seats in Hyderabad Old City, he said.

Bandi Sanjay participated in the Karimnagar Rural mandal-wide level meeting here on Saturday as part of the Assembly elections. On this occasion many people including Regula Ramesh, Pujala Rajesh and Akula Srinivas from Karimnagar rural mandal joined BJP. They were invited to the party by covering them with a saffron scarf.

He said Chief Minister KCR’s surveys predict BJP victory in Karimnagar. That is why the B- Form was not given to the BRS candidate G Kamalakar for many days. The BRS candidate knelt down to Owaisi for an Assembly seat.

If the BRS wins the Karimnagar assembly elections, he will allot 30 seats to the MIM in the upcoming local body elections in Karimnagar and also make an internal agreement to allot the post of mayor to that party, Bandi Sanjay alleged.

He said if he wins, he would proudly say that he is an MLA who won on the basis of Hindutva ideology. If the MIM is winning seats in the Old City by turning the 12 per cent Muslims into a vote bank in Telangana why not unite the 80 percent Hindu voters and form the government.

The BJP candidate said that he some people called him from an unknown number and warned me that they would kidnap my children and will kill his wife if he held a meeting in the Old City town adding that but he was not afraid. Thousands of people gathered in the Old City and unfurled the saffron flag.