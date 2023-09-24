Karimnagar: Bommakal sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas meets TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Karimnagar : Bommakal Sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas, who is hoping for Karimnagar Congress Party ticket, met TPCC chief Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Saturday.

He applied for the Congress party ticket in August and officially resigned to the BRS party on Sep 15 and would formally join the Congress party. Srinivas during his meeting with Revanth Reddy explained developments and political situation in Karimnagar constituency.

It is learned that Revanth Reddy was informed about the fact that he had applied for the Karimnagar ticket and what the equations would be like and what kind of positives he would have if he was given a chance.

It has been explained that the majority of BC social groups and the minorities and upper caste social groups will definitely support him. If his candidature is finalised, all the equations in Karimnagar will be changed in his favor and he will win.

However, the discussions started here as to the reason why Srinivas met Revanth Reddy in Delhi instead of in Hyderabad.