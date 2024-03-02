Khammam: 2 young women land four government jobs

Khammam : Two young women from the erstwhile Khamma district have emerged as shining examples of dedication and determination by clinching four government jobs simultaneously across various departments. Their achievement has become an inspiration for the aspiring youth.

Kolapudi Shruthi, a resident of Khammam, has secured roles as an Excise Constable, Extension Officer in the Women Child Welfare Department, Gurukul Librarian, and Gurukul Degree Lecturer. Hailing from a modest background, Shruthi’s mother, K Pullamma, works as an outsourcing worker in the Police Training Centre in Khammam, while her father, Prabhakar, earns a living as a painter.

Malkam Ramadevi, another commendable achiever, belongs to the tribal hamlet of Gollagudem under Karakagudem mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. As a young Tribal Adivasi (ST) woman, she has secured an impressive four roles: Junior Lecturer, TGT English, TGT Maths, and PGT-English. The villagers celebrated Ramadevi’s triumph on Friday, highlighting her achievement as a source of pride for their community.

Speaking to The Hans India, the two young women emphasised the importance of hard work in achieving success. They shared that there’s no secret to success, and the lessons learned from life’s failures have been instrumental in shaping their journey. Expressing joy in their job accomplishments, they encouraged others to follow suit with dedication.