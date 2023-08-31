Khammam: 2BHK works to be over by Sept 15

Khammam: District Collector V P Gautham has asked officials to speed up the construction of double bedroom houses and take steps to provide them to the beneficiaries at the earlist. On Wednesday, he inspected the progress of construction of double bedroom houses at Allipuram and YSR Nagar under the municipal corporation limits.

He noted that steps were afoot to construct 192 houses in 8 blocks in Allipuram under G Plus 2 method. Plastering has been completed and painting work is in progress, while 96 houses are under construction in 4 blocks of G Plus 2 method in YSR Nagar.

Door shutters, windows and sanitary facilities should be provided immediately. Septic tanks, internal CC road and drainage works should be taken up and completed quickly, the Collector told the officials. He asked them to inspect the works daily and update him about the progress. It is directed that the constructions at two places should be completed by September 15. District Education Officer Somasekhara Sharma, R&B EE Shyam Prasad, DE Chandrasekhar, Double Bedroom DET. Krishna Reddy, Khammam Urban Tehsildar CH. Swami, officers and others were present.