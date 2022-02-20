Khammam: A mishap waiting to happen
A tractor driver without a wheel and with a heavy load and labourers on board travelling on Suryapet- Khammam road.
This dangerous driving was witnessed in Chivemla mandal of Suryapet district on Sunday.
The commuters and motorists shivered by seeing the tyreless tractor's traveling that may take lives of others if any road mishap occurs
