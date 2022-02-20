  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: A mishap waiting to happen

A mishap waiting to happen
x

A mishap waiting to happen

Highlights

A tractor driver without a wheel and with a heavy load and labourers on board travelling on Suryapet- Khammam road.

A tractor driver without a wheel and with a heavy load and labourers on board travelling on Suryapet- Khammam road.

This dangerous driving was witnessed in Chivemla mandal of Suryapet district on Sunday.

The commuters and motorists shivered by seeing the tyreless tractor's traveling that may take lives of others if any road mishap occurs

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X