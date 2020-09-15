X
Khammam: AITUC, IFTU demands withdrawal of memo number 2026

AITUC and IFTU leaders submitting a memorandum to Raghunadhapalem gram panchayat secretary M Prasanna Kumar in Khammam on Monday 

Highlights

Leaders of AITUC and IFTU staged a demonstration at gram panchayat here on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of panchayat raj department memo number 2026

Khammam: Leaders of AITUC and IFTU staged a demonstration at gram panchayat here on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of panchayat raj department memo number 2026.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary Manda Venkateswarlu pointed out that the memo puts an additional burden on municipal sanitation workers (Multi-purpose workers) of cleaning toilets at government schools and anganwadi centres in villages.

He said the sanitation workers, who are now called as multi-purpose workers, were already burdened with maintaining sanitation and cleanliness and sanitising works in villages after coronavirus outbreak.

Venkateswarlu alleged that the State government is putting more stress on the workers during the crisis moment. With the same salaries, these workers were forced to multiple works, he criticised.

Later, the leaders submitted a memorandum to Raghunadhapalem gram panchayat secretary M Prasanna Kumar in support of their demands. Trade Unions (IFTU) district general secretary Pittala Mallaiah and other leaders participated in the protest.

