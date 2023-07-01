Khammam: All set for grand entry of Bhatti

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka covered 1,360 km on foot as part of his ‘People’s March’ on Friday. He covered 17 districts and 36 constituencies in the state. He began his padayatra on March 16 from Pippiri in Adilabad.

The yatra will endat Khammam on July 2.

To mark his padayatra, Gadarwill unveil a pylon at the entrance of Tallampadu in Khammam district. The party leaders and workers and people are eager to receive the Congress leader in the district.

During his yatra, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, senior leaders Madhu Yashki, Mallu Ravi, V Hanumanth Rao and others met Bhatti and expressed solidarity with his campaign. They congratulated as the padayatra was turning a grand success.

Meanwhile, the leaders of party are busy with making arrangements for the massive public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on July 2.