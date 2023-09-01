Khammam: Animal birth control centres at 3 places

Khammam: Dr Priyanka Ala, the District Collector for Kothagudem, gave the go-ahead for the submission of plans to establish animal birth control facilities at Paloncha, Yellandu, and Manugur in the district. Additionally, she gave instructions to the municipal commissioners to choose two municipal wards from the Kothagudem, Paloncha, Yellandu, and Manugur municipalities to serve as models for continuous cleanliness initiatives.

On Thursday, Dr Ala met with local government representatives. She urged officials to implement measures to stop mosquito breeding and to fog residential areas. She directed that the planting of saplings beneath Haritha Haram be finished in a week. She stated that plans to establish Bruhat Prakrithi Vanams in 103 municipal wards had been made, and that construction had been finished in 91 wards where 1.58 lakh trees had been planted. Telangana Kreeda Pranganams were supposed to be installed at 103 locations, but only 67 of those locations saw construction.

The integrated vegetable and meat market must be finished by the end of September, the Collector instructed the engineering officials. She cautioned that action would be taken if there was a delay in the works’ execution and urged officials to expedite the development works in all of the municipalities.

Dr Ala instructed officials to deliver 108 dwellings to Kothagudem Municipality by the end of September after inspecting the building of double-bedroom houses earlier in the day in the Old Kothagudem neighbourhood. According to her, up to 828 double-bedroom homes were being constructed nearby.

The Collector also instructed officials to build a green space surrounding the complex of two-bedroom homes and to install amenities like side drainage, drinking water, electricity, and street lighting. Municipal officials were only required to take possession of the homes if all the necessary amenities had been delivered.