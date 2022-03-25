Khammam: Awareness meet held on Dalit Bandhu

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has called upon Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to carefully select business ventures, taking into account their aptitude, skills experience and market demand.

Addressing an awareness meet at the mela conducted by transport companies for the beneficiaries here on Thursday, the Collector said as many as 22 companies were showcasing their vehicles.

Gautham informed that the State government launched a pilot project for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency in the district. Bank accounts were opened in the names of beneficiaries and each beneficiary would receive a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. The scheme amount would be deposited in bank accounts directly. They should choose their line of activity wisely, he urged.

District Transport Officer Kishan gave suggestions on registration and explained other department-related issues in the transport sector during the programme.

SC Corporation Executive Director K Satyanaryana, Lead Bank Manager Chandra Sekhar Rao, District Agricultural Officer Vijanirmala, and a number of beneficiaries attended the programme.