Live
- White House waives 26 federal laws to allow building border wall in Texas
- Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
Just In
Khammam: Bathukamma sarees distribution begins
Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed sarees to women in the 22nd and 27th divisions in the city on Wednesday.
Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed sarees to women in the 22nd and 27th divisions in the city on Wednesday. He said that 4.27 lakh sarees are being distributed to celebrate Bathukamma festival across the district. He formally launched the distribution program of Bathukamma sarees for women at St. Joseph’s School in Khammam district center.
The minister said that since the formation of Telangana state, the state has been progressing in all fields along with development and welfare. Bathukamma festival has become a symbol of the Telangana state’s self-esteem globally, he praised. He informed that 1.02 crore sarees in 250 designs are being manufactured and distributed across the state at a cost of Rs354 crore, providing work to handloom workers under the auspices of the respective associations. Around 5.81 crore sarees were provided from 2017 to 2022, in 250 attractive designs with zari and various colour combinations.
Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor PunukolluNeeraja, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, Suda Chairman Vijay Kumar, and others were present.