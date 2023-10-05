Khammam: Bathukamma sarees distribution begins

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed sarees to women in the 22nd and 27th divisions in the city on Wednesday. He said that 4.27 lakh sarees are being distributed to celebrate Bathukamma festival across the district. He formally launched the distribution program of Bathukamma sarees for women at St. Joseph’s School in Khammam district center.

The minister said that since the formation of Telangana state, the state has been progressing in all fields along with development and welfare. Bathukamma festival has become a symbol of the Telangana state’s self-esteem globally, he praised. He informed that 1.02 crore sarees in 250 designs are being manufactured and distributed across the state at a cost of Rs354 crore, providing work to handloom workers under the auspices of the respective associations. Around 5.81 crore sarees were provided from 2017 to 2022, in 250 attractive designs with zari and various colour combinations.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor PunukolluNeeraja, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, Suda Chairman Vijay Kumar, and others were present.