Khammam: ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring Cong to power’

Khammam : Khammam city Congress president and TPCC member Mohammad Javid on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, whichhas completedone year, has received tremendous support from the people, taking up as it did several issues that matter to the people.

Since the launch of Yatra on September 7, 2022, Rahul Gandhi embarked undertook the longest padayatra even taken by any politician in the country,covering 4,081 km, 12 States and two Union Territories. In doing so, he toured 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies during the 136-day Yatra. Millions were drawn to Rahul Gandhi’smessage of love and unity,the Congress leader said.

DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad, OBC Cell president Puchkayala Veerabhadram, INTUC president Kotha Sitaramulu, Youth Congress president Yadlapalli Santosh, District Mahila Congress in-charge Amarjahan Begum and others were present at the programme.

The Congress party leaders exuded confidence that the revolutionary foot march by Rahul Gandhi would help bring the party to power in Telangana State.