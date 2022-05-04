Khammam: BJP leader seek CBI probe into party worker's death

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Garikapati Mohan Rao on Wednesday demanded CBI inquiry into the suicide of BJP worker Sai Ganesh.

He along with party leaders and workers visited the town and met the family members of BJP activist S Sai Ganesh who committed suicide last month. The BJP MP interacted with the victim's family members and extended support to them. He said, the party will extend good support to the Ganesh's family.

He also met the family member of Vijaya who had engagement with Sai Ganesh and undergoing treatment in the hospital after committing suicide by consuming sleeping tablets recently due feeling loneliness after the death of the fiancé.

Speaking to the media people in district party office, he questioned why the police was not filing the case against the Minster Ajay who was accused in the case.

He demanded to police to register a case based on the dying statement of BJP activist Sai Ganesh.

District BJP president Galla Satyanaryana, Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, K Madhavi, Kamma sangam state president Muvva Vijay babu, district Kamma Sangam president Erneni RamaRao, Dongala Satyanaryana, R Pradeep, Shyam Rathode and other leaders participated in the programme.