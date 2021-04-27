Khammam: BJP leader takes part in election campaign

Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy former MLC, BJP National Co In-charge Tamil Nadu State said, people in the Khammam town gave extended support to the BJP candidates for the Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. On Monday He participated in a campaigning programme with candidates in the various divisions in the corporation.

Speaking in various public meetings, he said that the BJP flag will be hosted on the Khammam Corporation. He met 44, 33, 27, 17, Ward people and said that the development of the town is possible only the BJP.

He also exposed various anti people policies and corrupt practices of the TRS government and appealed the voters to vote in favor of BJP, Janasena candidates, for clean administration and for all round development of KMC, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra modi.

BJP District President Galla Satyanarayana and party leaders participated in the programme.