Khammam: BJP opposes arrests of its leaders

Khammam: Opposing the arrests of BJP leaders in the district, party district chief Galla Satyanarayana along with leaders and activists burnt an effigy of the TRS government at main centres in Khammam on Friday.

Police arrested several leaders and shifted them to police station. Speaking to the media, Satyanarayana criticised that police in the district were wantonly arresting party workers and leaders, who were conducting rallies and protests in a peaceful manner in the district. He called upon the party leaders to fight against the anti-people policies being implemented by the TRS government.

Later Satyanarayana paid tributes to BJP leader Srinivas, who died recently in Hyderabad.

Party leaders Vasudev Rao, Rudra Pradeep, V Sudhakar, CH Kiran, K Srinivas, B Chandrasekhar, Yella Rao, K Sridevi, D Aruna, Saraswathi, Venkat and others participated in the programme.