Khammam: BRS govt ruining state, rues Kishan

Khammam : BJP state president and union minister G Kishan Reddy has asserted that many political changes will take place in erstwhile Khammam district in the coming days.

On Friday, he took part in a meeting on the preparedness for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 27 to Khammam. Shah would also address a public meeting, and also meet with the party leaders of erstwhile Khammam district. He asked the cadre and leaders to make the Shah’s meeting a grand success by mobilizing more than 1 lakh people.

Speaking to media, Kishan Reddy said Khammam district has a great place in the history of Telangana movement. The people also exposed Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao’s fake deeksha during the movement, he pointed out.He felt bad that left parties were resorting to opportunity politics in the state and losing their stability. It was a pity that the left leaders were acting more for the sake of their vested interests and supporting the BRS party. Except BJP, left parties had joined hands with all parties in the state, he criticised.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Kalvakuntla family had become C/O for corruption, cheating and betrayal of people. He said the BRS chief turned Dalit Bandu as BRS Bandu and his party leaders were collecting lakhs of rupees from poor Dalits, whichwas pointed out by the CM himself. He mounted a scathing attack on the BRS, alleging its government was conspiring to lure voters with liquor tenders’ money. He rued that a rich Telangana state had become a poor state due to KCR’s inefficient ruling and rampant corruption.He questioned how the district minister earned thousands of crores though he was born from the Communist family. He alleged that the BRS ministers and MLAs were encouraging the mafia by pressuring police and other departments in the state.

He appealed to the people to give a chance to BJP just as they had favoured Congress and BRS in the past.

Party national Co-inchargefor TamilNadu Ponguleti SudhakarReddy, former MP G Mohan Rao, district president Galla Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha state convener KondapalliSridhar Reddy, Parliamentary Convener Namburi RamalingeswaraRao and others participated in the programme.